One lady in South Africa looked traumatised after her mom did her hair, which left people cracking jokes

The TikTok footage gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Mzansi netizens reacted to the lady's clip, flooding the comments section with laughter while some poked fun at her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young lady in Durban took to social media to showcase how her mommy dearest did her hair, which traumatised her.

A Durban lady was traumatized by her mother's hairdo in a TikTok video. Image: @sangwenikhwezi3/TikTok and Instagram

Source: UGC

Woman looks traumatised after mom does her hair

This hun had a bonding session with her mother, which many on the internet thought was an adorable gesture. The young lady, who goes by the TikTok handle @sangwenikhwezi3, shared a clip on the video platform showcasing how her mom did her hair.

Although @sangwenikhwezi3 was enjoying her mother's company, she was left traumatised by the results as she unveiled her hairdo at the end of the clip while showcasing Poppy, the character in the animated film Trolls.

The footage left many people in laughter, and it became a hit on TikTok, garnering over 646K views and thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

SA is in stitches over the lady's hairdo

The video amused many online users. They rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Kagiso shared:

"My aunt once did this hairstyle to me ka photo day at school I was in primary."

Thabang gushed over the lady's hair, saying:

"That's a beautiful hairstyle. Stay indoors, please; the wind is very strong outside."

Tiissy cracked a joke, adding:

"Bathong Queen Charlotte."

Senthaolele wrote:

"This was my signature style at crèche mntase in my time."

Emmanuelle7435 commented:

"She said, “the good old days” Most of our mothers have a picture rocking that hairstyle."

Mom relaxing daughter's hair with just for kids relaxer gains 1 million views

Briefly News perilously reported on a video of a woman relaxing her child's hair has gone viral online, and people loved the mother-and-daughter duo.

The footage shared by @thandekatamiatlou shows a cute little girl sitting on what appears to be a bed as her mother relaxes her hair. The mom then unveils the product she used on her daughter's hair: Just for Kids Relaxer.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News