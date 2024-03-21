A TikTok user took to his account to share a weird moment from his friend's church

The young man said he visited the church for the first time, and what he saw shocked him

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing their concerns and laughing at the same time

A man shared weird church vibes on TikTok. Images: @dunkedwings_/ TikTok, @manusapon kasosod/ Getty Images

One TikTok user took to their account to share his experience visiting his friend's church for the first time.

@dunkedwings_ was shocked by what he witnessed. In the clip he uploaded, people are sitting down and singing a church hymn. However, it was strange that as they were singing and sitting down, a man kept going up and down, giving high fives.

The man was also singing along. He was wearing all white with a huge number three balloon on his back. They presumably wanted it to look like wings as it was upside down on the man's back. He was also wearing a mask that covered his eyes.

Man shares weird vibes at church

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers shared their concerns

The video garnered over 40k likes, with many online users wondering what was happening and sharing their concerns. Some threw jokes here and there.

@Brabus in black ‍♀️ said:

"Is the number 3 supposed to be representing the wings ?"

@Ashy commented:

"The scary part is no one is laughing, meaning this is very normal for them ."

@Stacey_Blaqs asked:

"Why isn’t anyone laughing ."

@. laughed:

"I would get chased out for laughing ."

@nandjila♱ felt confused:

"What is going on."

@fofo wondered:

"Church mascot? "

@It's Gold said:

"First and last time cause nooo what’s this ? Not the 3 representing wings ."

