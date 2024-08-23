A video of a lady looking unease during an honours presentation at uni left many people worried about the hun

The clip went viral online, grabbing the attention of netizens as it clocked loads of views, likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section to voice out their opinions

One student from the University of Pretoria was captured on camera looking unease, and the video went viral on social media.

A student looked traumatized during an honours presentation at university in a TikTok video. Image: @sikoletfudlamini

Woman looks traumatised during an honours presentation at uni, SA concerned

TikTok user @sikoletfudlamini shared a clip on the video platform showing one learner in her class looking traumatised during the honours presentation. The young lady can be seen standing still without making any movement, leaving many people concerned for her.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @sikoletfudlamini simply said:

"@Lenkgopole Moela, my dhiye, are you alright?"

The footage caught netizens's attention, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers are concerned for the student

The online community was worried about the young lady; many expressed their thoughts in the comment section, and some cracked jokes.

MayineImvula said:

"That time methodology is hitting her from all angles hey, hons bafwethu but masters is next."

Zikhona_m added:

"Honours will kill us one day."

Miss M shared:

"Same boat this degree is finishing me day by day."

Kwandii commented:

"She looks so numb."

User simply said:

"Enough is enough."

