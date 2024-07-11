A mother to a son who has ADHD announced her frustrations with her son

The loving mom was freaked out by her son’s pet snake, Kyle

Their living situation reminded us of the funny Nickelodeon animation Sanjay and Craig

TT’s son has an interesting taste when it comes to pets.

A woman on TikTok shared her frustrations with her son's pet snake. Image: @lawlesslovejd

Source: TikTok

When his mom filmed him during movie night, the charming young man raised many eyebrows on TikTok.

Real-life Sanjay and Craig

A concerned mother of a son with ADHD blasted him for owning a pet snake. The only other charming young man we know who has a great relationship with his pet snake is Sanjay, who exists in a different dimension.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sanjay is a Nickelodeon creation; he can only exist on the other side of the screen with his best friend talking snake, Craig. Sanjay and Craig do everything together, just like TT’s boy and his pet snake, Kyle.

TT captioned her post:

“I don’t even want my son in my room most days, and he brings Kyle in there too?!”

Watch the video below:

Coping mechanism for ADHD

ADHD stands for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It is a medical condition. A person with ADHD has differences in brain development and brain activity that affect attention, the ability to sit still, and self-control. ADHD can affect a child at school, at home, and in friendships.

To help keep him calm, the young man depends on the company of his slithering friend. Briefly News reached out to a Snake Catcher, Nick Evans, to find out the risks of having a pet snake in the house, and he highlighted:

“There are no real risks to owning a brown or exotic snake unless you have a pet hamster. Owning a snake at a young age can be beneficial as the young one can study its nature. The snake needs no constant attention like a dog door, nor needs to be fed all the time. It is low maintenance.”

TikTokkers who saw the video were a bit concerned by the family living with a snake in the house and commented:

@NewMexico_98 was baffled:

"Girl why you ain’t get him a puppy??? A SNAKE!"

@ً_ explained what they would do:

"I’d be watching the snake the whole time."

Elephant Bullied by His Herd for Its Excellent Painting Skills

Briefly News also reported that the herd gave an elephant at a zoo a hard time for being an excellent painter. The prodigy was often pushed around and bullied horribly because of jealousy from his mates.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News