A young lady showed people she makes the most of her job at Engen. The woman posted a TikTok video documenting her life as a minimum-wage worker.

A TikTok video by an Engen cashier showed her hard work while on the job. Image: @almost_lwazi

Source: TikTok

The young woman's video garnered thousands of likes. People commented on the video, expressing their inspiration from the hard worker.

Engen employee vlogs work day

A TikToker @almost_lwazi made content out of her job at Engen. She filmed her day from when she woke up to her arrival at work. Lwazi recorded her duties, which included cleaning and working at the till. Watch the video below:

SA inspired by Engen worker

Many people were impressed by the young woman's work ethic. Online users praised her laser focus while doing her work.

Tawhier said:

"My very first job was at Engen. I was there for 10 months but am now on a different journey. It's just the beginning, and stay grateful 🙏💯"

Refilwe commented:

"I love this for you, now it’s time for me to find a job, too 🥲"

𝓤 ᥫ᭡⋆ wrote:

"Finally, something real, raw and relatable. ❤️"

VeeJay HD🇿🇦 ddd:

"I hope God blesses you and Uphumelele ❤️"

Felicia Tucker said:

"I love this, and you are showing us everyday life and not misleading the youth towards an expensive lifestyle that content constantly shows us❤️"

thee_ledi sa gushed;

"I love focused girls' content so much 😩❤️girls who are working towards their goals, yassssss🥂"

Storm applauded:

"Keep pushing, babe. You leave in the morning while it’s dark and return when it’s dark. It’s pretty exhausting, I know, but we press on."

