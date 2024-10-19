A man in a video showed people his humble house in a vlog dedicated to showing his typical day

In the video, the man showed people that he has made the most of his job at Woolworths and works hard at it

Many people were blown away by the TikTok video after seeing the Woolworths employee's simple yet inspiring life

Many TiTtok videos went viral after showing people his life. The man showed that he savours his life as a Woolworths employee.

A TikTok video shows a Woolworths worker who ivies in a shack going about his day. Image: @pmcafrica

Source: TikTok

The video inspired many people were raving about the young man living in a shack. The man showed a day in the life of the average South African who is working class.

Woolworths employee shows workday

In a video reposted by @pmcafrica, a young man who works at Woolworths shared a look into his day. He started off leaving his shack, and then he made his way to town where he works at Woolworths. Watch the video below:

SA applauds Woolworths worker

Many people were inspired by the smart young man. People applauded him for his hard work.

@carti_fx commented:

"I love this lifestyle."

@theway1714 wrote:

"South Africa, they don’t show us."

@Oz_qha said:

"Content I can live on, real people living real life. Not this other kak."

@WisemanKhumal11 added:

"We all started like this. This is exactly me in 2004."

@Realtheo23 gushed:

"A very good gent, he lives in my Hood, Hout Bay Imizamo Yethu."

@xo1ani gushed:

"This is heartwarming and Samthing Soweto playing on the background makes it even more perfect.🥺.., and also what a cute gent."

@Akani2008 added:

"Let's keep on pushing guys."

Woolworths employee's flower arrangement skills wow Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a woman showed off a Woollies employee's flower skills, and Mzansi loved it. She shared the video on TikTok, and it went viral.

Netizens could not get enough of one lady's flower skills, which went viral, leaving many people impressed. The footage shared by @nosiie.n21 on the video platform shows a woollies employee rearranging the woman's flowers, which she bought from Woolworths.

@nosiie.n21 revealed that she purchased each packet of flowers at R14O at Woolworths and had them rearranged in the store.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News