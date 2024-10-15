“A Trying Man Is Everything”: Internet Impressed With Man’s Neat 2-Room Shack

A young man took to a popular Facebook group and showed people what his two-room shack looked like

The three pictures he uploaded included his kitchen and entertainment area and neat bedroom

Group members headed to the comment section to applaud the man on his efforts to keep his home tidy

Cleanliness is crucial in maintaining one's home, yet it's often overlooked when people think about men and their living spaces. However, a man impressed people online by showcasing his spotless, well-organised two-room shack.

Home, sweet home

Facebook user Phumlani Mellon took to a popular group on the social media platform to showcase the two-room shack he called home.

The young man uploaded three pictures to the group Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The first photo showed his kitchen area, where a small and sturdy table held a kettle, microwave and two-plate stove.

The second picture shows group members an entertainment area which boasts his flatscreen TV, while the final photo shows his tidy bedroom.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Mzansi praises man's 2-room shack

While some social media users applauded the local man for keeping his home tidy, others shared advice about where Phumlani should place different items in the shack to prioritise safety.

Khanyi Dlamini wrote in the post's comment section:

"Very neat and clean, but cover your house with ceiling boards and paint it or use the wallpaper of your choice to be creative on the wall."

Nokuthula Londiwe Mthethwa loved what they saw on their screen and said:

"A trying man is everything."

Bonny Dladla said to Phumlani:

"It's a place called home."

Zodidi Marhoyi Xotyeni shared helpful advice:

"Please remove the stove from the microwave. Instead, put them next to each other."

Papiki Pitso found no fault with what the man had going on in his home, writing:

"I salute everything I see here."

Holly-Mary Mary shared in the comments:

"A majita who knows his story. Very neat and clean."

Man's shack transformation wows Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young man who proved that looks can be deceiving after he showed off his stunning shack's transformation.

Mzansi online users loved the man's home and rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts.

