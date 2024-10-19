An elderly man who loved tap dancing was excited to show off his moves to his family

The gentleman was captured in a video rocking tap-dancing shoes, he flexed his smooth moves

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the man with love

A man flexed his tap dance moves. Images: @Halfpoint Images/ Getty Images, @madjoe80/ TikTok

A video of an elderly man showing off his tap dancing skills has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @madjoe80, the elderly man is seen sitting on a couch. The gentleman was wearing tap dancing shoes. He stood up and showed off his moves and tap danced for his family.

One could tell that the man used to be good a tap dancing back in the day. He is still good. He enjoyed the activity and was taken down memory lane, his face tells it all.

Elderly gent shows off tap dancing

Netizens shower the man with love

The video gained over 370k views, with many online users showing the man love. See the comments below:

@IntombiZanele adored:

"I have wanted to learn how tap dance , he is so cool🥰."

@Siyamthanda Mthimkhulu expressed:

"Onale show off😭."

@Bula ntweo said:

"Growing in katlehong we used to go to Letsoho shopping center to and see are own Mac Joe doing this."

@Jesus Christ commented:

"We want more videos."

@KeaM adored:

"I love it."

@Vinny joked:

"We should start making parents dance for visitors."

@Tshepos shared:

"Whilst I was still young I would watch The Old Man e Jozi doing his Magic the real Mad-Joe🙏."

@Tee Kay loved:

"Smooth operator❤️❤️❤️😭."

@Thulani Miya said:

"Better not try that on my mums tiles 😳."

Man over the moon on payday, dances to the nines

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who danced as he celebrated payday.

A video shows the old man, dressed in his work attire, happily busting some moves along to a tune next to a truck, and Mzansi peeps get it! The viral video was posted on Facebook by SA Trucker and currently boasts over 360K views on the social media app. Scores of South African cyber citizens flooded the entertaining post with funny and witty comments in response to the madala’s joy and moves.

