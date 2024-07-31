A man showed off his degrees and diplomas in a TikTok clip, which left many people impressed

The footage captured the attention of social media users, generating loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Mzansi netizens reacted to the gent's video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One man went viral on social media after he flexed his impressive selection of degrees and diplomas, which had South Africans going wild in the comments section.

A man flaunted his collection of degrees and diplomas in a TikTok video. Image: @kenny_018295.

Man shows off all his degrees and diplomas in a video

Kenny becomes an inspiration to many people in Mzansi. The young man flaunted his various degrees and diplomas from different institutions for the world to see in a TikTok clip circulating online.

While taking to his TikTok captions, Kenny expressed the following:

"Years of dedication and consistency."

The 30-year-old teased in the comments section that there would be more qualifications if his "energy" were kept alive.

Watch the video of the young man's degrees below:

The man's achievements inspire SA

Kenny's video of his achievements ignited pride and inspiration among Mzansi netizens, who showered him with love in the comments section.

Richie said:

"You are living my dreams."

User:

"Well done. You are really an inspiration to a lot of us. We are proud of you, brother."

Phelisa Pretty Girl wrote:

"Can you please be my mentor? You are such an inspiration to most of us."

Felicia Nkosi added:

"Education is like a drug to knowledge, and knowledge is power."

Ribs expressed:

"Wow! That's worthy of attention."

Teiigh commented:

"The kind of addiction I want for myself."

