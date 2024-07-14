One woman in a TikTok video celebrated getting a new job, and she showed how excited she was

The lady was proud to announce that she was a working girl in corporate, and she was open about her experience

Many people were inspired by the woman, and they congratulated the TikTokker on her new achievement

A woman on TikTok showed people details about starting a new job. The lady posted a compilation to show what she got up to.

A woman posted a TikTok showing her first day as an employee in corporate. Image: @thando_yabavelase

People were inspired by the young professional who showed the beginning of her career. Netizens commented on the video, showering her with compliments and advice for the corporate world.

Woman lands new corporate job

A woman @thando_yabavelase got a new job and showed people on TikTok. In a series of pictures, she posed in her work attire to begin her first day as a corporate girl. She took an Uber to work and showed off the lunch she got at work and her day. See the photos by clicking here.

SA inspired by working woman

Many people commented to wish the young woman well in her career. Netizens also commented that she was inspiring and shared words of encouragement.

MaWelase applauded:

"Congratulations mama."

Zanele Mnguni gushed:

"Don’t make friends please, those people must be colleagues and it ends there, draw the line and set boundaries fast fast my baby."

user9568739584 could related:

"This was me today."

Ms Cardia applauded:

"I am here for Kwid."

Sphesihle Ndlovu was amused:

"'The noodles days are over" part...mam."

Boitshoko Moabelo wrote:

"All the best, started my first corporate job at the same place in 2019 there in Noordwyk I recognize the front door. Great exposure for sure and the food is always good there."

EzzyDaPlug encouraged the TikTokker:

"You go girl keep climbing to greater heights."

ketso applauded:

"Congratulations on your 1st day."

camryn left a sweet message:

"May your pockets never run dry! And may success always make its way to you."

Woman bags new job, Mzansi happy for her

Briefly News previously reported that an overjoyed woman took to her TikTok account to share with her followers that she had been employed.

In the video posted by @nosihlevezi, she showed an email from her current employer offering her the opportunity. She also captured her work identification card and some moments in the work environment.

In her caption, the woman thanked God for showing up for her even after her many job applications were rejected in other places.

