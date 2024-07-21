Tsonga Woman Takes Mom to Thailand in TikTok Video, SA Touched by Happy Mother Overseas on Holiday
- A Tsonga TikTok creator showed people the trip that she took with her mother so that they could both go on a vacation
- The mother and the daughter went overseas, and she captured a moment when her mother was relaxed
- People were touched by the video of the woman and her mother having the time of their lives on a holiday in Asia
One lady posted a TikTok video showing people that she had a holiday in Thailand with her mom. The video of them overseas was heartwarming for people.
The mother and daughter moment received over 30 000 likes on TikTok. Online users could not stop raving about the woman and her mother.
Tsonga mom enjoys Thailand
In a TikTok video by @violet.mhangani6 a woman posted a video of her mother enjoying her holiday. In the video, the mom announced she was on a canoe in Thailand. Watch the clip below:
SA applauds woman for spoiling mom
Many people were touched by the video, saying that the lady was doing right by her mother. People commented that mom deserved all things nice in life.
hlubizaki said:
"We must treat our mothers to such bathong. Love it for mommy."
Violet Mhangani commented:
"Please spoil them while you have the chance."
Love from Busi❤️ gushed:
"My retirement looks like this."
ratanangmalokakot was amused:
"It’s the Tsonga expression for me."
Makhanani_ joked:
"It’s giving ‘in Dubai on a yacht’ love this for you Mama."
Noxolo | Aspiring CFA encouraged the mom:
"Vacation content mama."
ntombi_ifikile added:
"Oh definitely following. I love women doing things that make them feel alive at any stage in life."
Missey_ree was moved:
"Mama is flexing this is beautiful."
Gogo flies for the first time to graduation, SA proud
Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to her TikTok account to share a heartwarming moment of her grandmother flying out of KwaZulu-Natal for the first time to celebrate her graduation.
In the video uploaded by @nomps_l.l_buthelezi, she can be seen speaking to her 75-year-old grandmother over the phone the night before the big day. The woman said her grandmother flew out of KZN for the first time and took her first-ever flight to see her graduate.
The clip also showed the woman on the flight. She was visibly happy about the experience. Another part showed the young lady celebrating her achievement at Wits while her grandma and family were showering her with kisses and hugs.
