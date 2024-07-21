A Tsonga TikTok creator showed people the trip that she took with her mother so that they could both go on a vacation

The mother and the daughter went overseas, and she captured a moment when her mother was relaxed

People were touched by the video of the woman and her mother having the time of their lives on a holiday in Asia

One lady posted a TikTok video showing people that she had a holiday in Thailand with her mom. The video of them overseas was heartwarming for people.

A Tsonga woman took her mom to Thailand and a TikTok video of their holiday moved viewers. Image: @violet.mhangani6

Source: TikTok

The mother and daughter moment received over 30 000 likes on TikTok. Online users could not stop raving about the woman and her mother.

Tsonga mom enjoys Thailand

In a TikTok video by @violet.mhangani6 a woman posted a video of her mother enjoying her holiday. In the video, the mom announced she was on a canoe in Thailand. Watch the clip below:

SA applauds woman for spoiling mom

Many people were touched by the video, saying that the lady was doing right by her mother. People commented that mom deserved all things nice in life.

hlubizaki said:

"We must treat our mothers to such bathong. Love it for mommy."

Violet Mhangani commented:

"Please spoil them while you have the chance."

Love from Busi❤️ gushed:

"My retirement looks like this."

ratanangmalokakot was amused:

"It’s the Tsonga expression for me."

Makhanani_ joked:

"It’s giving ‘in Dubai on a yacht’ love this for you Mama."

Noxolo | Aspiring CFA encouraged the mom:

"Vacation content mama."

ntombi_ifikile added:

"Oh definitely following. I love women doing things that make them feel alive at any stage in life."

Missey_ree was moved:

"Mama is flexing this is beautiful."

