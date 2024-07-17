A daughter who made her parents proud showed appreciation and love for her mother

The lady captured the moment when her mom was beaming with pride after her graduation

The online community reacted to the video, with many congratulating the lady and telling her how blessed she is

A lady showed her unconditional love for her mom. Images: @tokozile_mbadamana

A daughter expressed love for her mother who has been there for her through thick and thin.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @tokozile_mbadamana, she has just graduated and is making her way home. The lady was waited for by her family. Upon her arrival on her street, she put on a hooter in the car.

The family ululated and those who have tertiary qualifications beautifully wore their graduation gowns. But one of the things that stood out for Tokozile was how proud her mother was. The mom couldn't help but show her overjoy - adorable.

"My mom, my rock!"

Woman shows appreciation for mom

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers congratulated the woman

The video garnered over 120k views, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages and telling her how blessed she is.

@Noloyiso Saint Chule commented:

"Goosebumps moment, because I cannot have this anymore andinabazali, May God help me to be everything to my kids!! I want them to sing this with the outmost pride."

@fhulufhelo ratshilumela said:

"*goosebumps*"

@Nthabiseng Thulo was touched:

"Did I not cry congratulations! "

@ashlenezhavia24 admired:

"Our parents are so proud of their children when they achieve anything."

@Dicksy adored:

"The only person who will genuinely be happy for what you have achieved ."

@xolisa Gaxela loved:

"Oh, this moment is a gratuity and joyful moment to each and mother ."

Gentleman goes home to celebrate graduation

In another story, Briefly News reported about a graduate who went home to celebrate with his family.

In the clip uploaded by @luyandalanesha, the young man was seen arriving at his home in a white van. He got off and opened the gate, beaming with pride, before doing a traditional dance around the yard. His family was also heard ululating, showing love and pride over their son.

