The year 2024 left many South Africans trying their luck in Lottery games and turning into multi-millionaires

Among them was a local teacher who won over R40M, transforming her from a salary-earning worker to an instant millionaire

We took a look at other big winnings shared this year by Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery

Winning millions is a dream for many, and platforms like the National Lottery make it possible. Some lucky individuals who took a chance and played the Lottery transformed their lives, moving from financial difficulties to financial freedom.

A teacher from a local school became one of 2024's biggest winners, showing how anyone's life can change instantly. Her inspiring story and four others left Mzansi buzzing with eny.

Choosing to continue with career

A local art teacher's life took an instant turn in October when she won a staggering R43.1M by playing the PowerBall through her banking app. Despite her newfound wealth, the passionate educator continued her career but planned to treat her family to a holiday and spoil herself with a grand piano.

Lotto player bags R40M in winnings

After matching six numbers, a South African lotto player won R40 million on December 28, 2024, in a Lotto Plus one draw. Ithuba, the National Lottery operator, announced the jackpot win, seeing Mzansi peeps congratulating the winner while envying their life-changing fortune.

Bank app Lotto-winner of R103M is yet to claim winnings

A local Lotto player won the second-highest jackpot in the country's history, a staggering R103 million, after playing via the Capitec banking app. As noted by the National Lottery operator Ithuba, banks directly contact winners of over R249,000, while smaller amounts are automatically deposited.

Lucky South African wins R104M playing quick pick

A lucky South African lotto player struck big in the October 3, 302024 draw, winning R104 million. The player spent R160 on her banking app and chose the Quick Pick option, which secured her life-changing win. After the bank notified her of the win, Ithuba confirmed the winner collected her prize and shared her excitement, gratitude, and plans for the money.

SA father wins R77M PowerBall jackpot

A family man became another banking app jackpot winner after matching numbers that scored him the R77 million PowerBall jackpot, playing through the Nedbank banking app. The man is said to have quickly claimed his money after the bank notified him of his winnings and shared plans to pen a business and pay off his home loan, among other things.

