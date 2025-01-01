Winning the National Lottery is a dream many aspire to, but only a lucky few achieve as picking matching numbers is not an easy feat

One local guy struck gold with over R17M winnings, but his lack of financial literacy led to him wasting his fortune carelessly

We explore five Briefly News stories of people who won millions in the Lottery only to lose it all

A man lived a high life after winning big on the Lottery, changing cars and drinking plenty of booze. Credit: LightFieldStudios / Kendal Swart

Source: Getty Images

The National Lottery has turned many South African dreams into reality, with some entrepreneurs starting businesses and others buying their families' homes with their winnings.

Many sadly could not retain their millionaire status, choosing to spend their money on unnecessary things such as alcohol and friends.

We revisit five articles covered by Briefly News about extravagant lifestyles that left people penniless.

Chowing millions with friends and the party lifestyle

Aananyana appeared on an episode of I Blew It, detailing how he spent his R17 million winnings on cars, properties, alcohol, and women. Despite his reckless spending, he supported his family. The guy, whose luck came after he sold a DVD player and bought a lotto ticket, confessed to overspending without considering the long-term consequences.

Former Olympic runner blows millions his Lottery winning

Luvo Manyonga, a former Olympic runner, lives on the government social grant of R350 after finishing R8.4 million in Lottery winnings. The sportsman who lives with his aunt only realised when he was left with R900K that he was running out of money, yet he continued until nothing was left.

Losing assets that bring business

Makgadi Rameetse, a woman who once thrived with 10 cars running as shuttle services, lost it all due to a flamboyant lifestyle and reckless spending. The determined queen now focuses on rebuilding her life and addressing her financial debts.

Man loses it all due to gambling

Lamech, a wealthy Nairobi national, lost R700K, a Porche and three more luxury cars from his gambling addiction. The man was introduced to gambling by his friend in 2018. After losing it all, he found himself asking for R5 from his friend to buy something to eat.

Actor Carlo Radebe gets abandoned by friends after losing it all

Veteran actor Carlo Radebe shared that his industry friends abandoned him when he fell on hard times, losing his assets and struggling to secure gigs. This he revealed in a radio interview on Radio702 after he made a plea to help him start doing rounds.

Source: Briefly News