Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga shared that he lost R8.4 million and now depends on money from the government

Now getting the R350 grant, Luvo shared with radio host Thabiso Mosia that he lives with his aunt in Queenstown, Eastern Cape

Many people's hearts broke when they heard the Olympian's story and shared what they would have done with the money

South African track and field athlete Luvo Manyonga went from millions to hundreds after he shared that he blew his fortune on drugs and women.

While in conversation with Radio 2000, the former Olympic champion, 33, who appeared on the Mzansi Magic show I Blew It, clarified that he did not lose R84 million as stated in the episode. Instead, he lost R8.4 million, noting that the editors forgot to place a comma between the two numbers.

Luvo told the radio station's host, Thabiso Mosia, that he realised he was broke when he had R900,000 left in his account, which he further spent.

When Thabiso asked if he currently had money, Luvo said:

"Right now, I don't have anything. I'm depending on the R350 President Cyril Ramaphosa is giving us."

He also shared that he lives with his aunt in Queenstown, where he restarted his life away from the city lights.

Luvo has since taken a positive route in his life, becoming an ambassador for Clinix Health Group. He told Thabiso:

"I can assist in creating awareness about substance use disorders and addiction. I believe that through telling my story, I can help others. I'm in a much better space now."

Luvo also shared that his four-year ban will end in December, and he hopes to return to competing and reclaim his world title.

Internet users share their thoughts on Luvo Manyonga's wealth

Thabiso shared quoted snippets of his conversation with the athlete in a Facebook post, which prompted social media users to comment on the financial situation Luvo shared.

Shahied Joseph shared their wishes for Luvo:

"Eish. I really hope he gets back to that financial glory and becomes a champion again."

Saddened by the story, Eugine Thabang Manganyi commented:

"Yoh, this is heartbreaking. This guy used to put a smile on my face."

Qongakazi Mathanda Zulu shared what they would have done with the millions Luvo once earned:

"If it were me, I would have built apartments and B&Bs and invested. I would have been rich by now."

