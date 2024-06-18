South African amapiano musician Zuma Msholozi gave a lame excuse after he failed to pitch for a performance on Youth Day

The former Amaroto member was booked and paid in full at The Village and Pub Grill in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga

A source said that the singer gave the organisers a whole lot of excuses whenever they contacted him

South African amapiano musician Zuma Msholozi, whose real name is Sabelo Zuma, failed to pitch for a performance.

Zuma gives lame excuses for missing a Youth Day performance

The Alexandra-born musician has made headlines once again after a trending video of him and his former duo member Reece Madlisa performing on stage went viral.

The former Amaroto member recently failed to pitch for a performance he was booked for on Youth Day.

According to ZiMoja, the star was booked on Sunday, 16 June 2024, to perform at The Village and Pub Grill in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga. A source said that Zuma was paid in full and expected to pitch, but he didn't, as he kept giving them lame excuses.

The source said:

"After receiving his deposit, he informed the organiser that he needed the full payment to cover his travel expenses from his previous gig. Once he received the money, he claimed to be experiencing car issues and provided a series of contradictory and weak excuses.

Furthermore, the source said that Zuma did not bother to let them know that he would no longer pitch for his performance:

"He kept telling the organisers that he was on the way. They believed him and trusted him as they had worked with him before. He told the organisers around 8pm that he was on the way but the venue ended up closing around 2am, without communicating whether he would not make it or not."

Reece Madlisa closes Lacoste for private shopping experience

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano star Reece Madlisa recently shut down one of Mzansi's Lacoste stores for some hours despite the store being busy.

A Twitter user shared a picture of a notice on social media stating that the Lacoste shop would be closed as they were having a private shopping experience. Netizens flooded the comment section of the notice and shared their honest opinions about Lacoste closing its doors for Reece; many were happy and proud of Madlisa.

