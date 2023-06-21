Brenda Fassie's only son Bongani Fassie has opened up about the ordeals he went through following his mother's death

The reality TV star charted social media trends when he narrated how he became broke after spending more than R4 million on drugs on the latest episode of I Blew It

The star's fans and followers hailed him for opening up about the sensitive issue and encouraged him to start again

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani Fassie is trending on Twitter after revealing that he misused his money after his mother's death.

Brenda Fassie’s son Bongani Fassie revealed how he used millions on drugs during an episode of 'I Blew It'. Image: @bonganifassie and Getty Images

Source: UGC

The star opened up about how he used to overspend money on alcohol, drugs and fancy clothes and cares.

Bongani Fassie trends after revealing he used R4 million on I Blew It

Bongani Fassie recently let his fans know what he has been up to in the past few years. The reality TV star and musician opened up about how he went from being a millionaire to being broke after misusing the money he got following his legendary mother Brenda Fassie's death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Speaking during the explosive episode, the 39-year-old narrated how he misused the funds he received from his mother's estate. He said he wasted more than R4 million on drugs.

Bongani Fassie has always been fighting to get full control of his mother's estate. According to IOL, Fassie called for an investigation into his mother's estate after alleging that R25 million went missing.

Bongani Fassie under fire after claiming he used more than R4 million on drugs

Peeps have been dishing their thoughts following Bongani Fassie's explosive revelation. Some hailed him for speaking up and acknowledging his mistakes while others blasted him for misusing the money.

@ItsLwaziMsomi said:

"Wait so Bongani Fassie spent 4 Bar on drugs? R4 Million? Did we hear this properly as a country in Cyril’s Economy? #IBlewIt"

@tsheko2020 wrote:

"People come to #IBlewIt and blame friends not themselves for wasting millions , hopefully Bongani Fassie done it differently by including himself in that long list of those to blame for spending his money."

Brenda Fassie’s son Bongani Fassie says he tried to commit suicide 3 times, clip of Behind the Story trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Brenda Fassie's son Bongani Fassie has shocked Mzansi by sharing he wanted to take his life three times.

Twitter user @ThisIsColbert shared the video showing Bongani's interview on BET Behind The Story. Bongani told his sad life story, including struggling with drugs and suicidal thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News