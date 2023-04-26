South Africans have weighed in on the recent episode of I Blew It where a woman revealed that she spent R300K on alcohol

The popular show which showcases people who had opportunities to make it in life but misused the funds has been trending on Twitter

Many said black South Africans need to be educated about financial literacy before they spend their money on unnecessary things

I Blew It has been trending on Twitter after a woman disclosed that she spent over R300 000 on alcohol after getting rich.

‘I Blew It’ is trending on social media after the latest episode. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the show. Many blasted the woman for her recklessness.

I Blew It trends as fans react to woman who spend R300K on alcohol

Fortune indeed knocks at a man's door only once. A South African woman had the opportunity to have lots of money but she misused the funds on partying and alcohol, now she is broke and homeless.

A video shared by popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela on his Twitter page shows the woman narrating her story on popular Mzansi Magic show, I Blew It.

She revealed that she lived a lavish life, staying in a lux hotel for three months and would drink every day. However, she never thought of investing the money or buying a house for herself. She admitted that she is now broke and homeless. She said:

"I spent R300 000 on alcohol. Now I don't have a house. I stay with my sister."

I Blew It viewers call for awareness of financial literacy after woman claimed she spent R300K on alcohol

The recent episode of I Blew It left many social media users fuming. People said financial literacy courses are a necessity for everyone in case they stumble upon a fortune.

@ThipenThwa commented:

"This show makes me so sad . How can she lose it all and not have anything to show after so many millions?"

@Mboni73761315 wrote:

"Lack of financial literacy! As black people in the main there is no financial literacy in the households! Public school education ko kasi very impractical when it comes to financial literacy! I don’t blame them!"

@lindt_vinolia added:

"This show makes me wanna hit the screen and bite the tv."

