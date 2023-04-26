Skeem Saam's Mr Kgomo was admitted to the Turfloop Hospital after he was trapped in a raging fire

Kgomo was caught cheating on his wife Ivy with Melita, and the confrontation made them unaware of the fire that had started in the mistress' house

Mzansi soapie lovers said Kgomo must wake up from his coma and face his sins, which had caused Ivy great pain

The Skeem Saam love triangle between Mr Kgomo, Ivy, and Melita is currently the most talked about soapie plot in South Africa, especially after an unexplainable fire scene.

According to The South African report, the drama began when Ivy (Molobane Maja) arrived home earlier than expected from a funeral in Johannesburg and discovered Mr Kgomo (Lebohang Elephant) and his mistress in his home.

Ivy confronted Melita (Hellen Motsuki) about sleeping with her man behind her back, but the side chick refused to apologize. Melita dragged the wife, claiming she didn't satisfy her husband.

Ivy kicked Mr Kgomo out of their shared house, and chaos ensued. Mr Kgomo followed Melita to her house, and fuming Ivy trailed behind them.

Is Skeem Saam's Mr Kgomo dead?

Shortly after arriving outside Melita's house, Ivy began attacking her, unaware that a fire was raging inside. Check out @Jabu_Macdonald's video below:

The Turfloop community rescued Melita after she and Mr Kgomo went inside the house to extinguish the flames and save the furniture. Mr Kgomo, on the other hand, was trapped inside but was eventually rescued and placed in a coma.

25 April's episode left many on a cliffhanger regarding Mr Kgomo's health status, as many believed he died after fighting for his life in the coma.

See the video by @_Thembalihle_ below:

How do Skeem Saam viewers feel about Mr Kgomo, Ivy, and Melita's love triangle?

Many Skeem Saam fans were not pleased with Mr Kgomo's cheating ways. Even though many people believe he died due to the unfathomable fire, others prayed for him to survive because they wanted him to face his sins.

@gee_rankhumise said:

"Mr Kgomo can't die. I need that man to pay for everything he has done! #SkeemSaam"

@MaluksMesho shared:

"I don't feel sorry for Mr Kgomo #SkeemSaam"

@sipho_mate posted:

"If Mr Kgomo dies, it will be the true definition of ukufela emanyaleni #SkeemSaam"

@mmakhumoetsile replied:

"Mr Kgomo must not die before facing his sins. #SkeemSaam"

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"I have been waiting for Mr Kgomo’s downfall. This is the greatest justice on TV Justice for Wallet, Mantuli and Eunice."

@MamaKGOTLI also said:

"Mr Kgomo better cough that smoke out tomorrow. He needs to survive. He can't embarrass Ivy like that and get the easy way out."

