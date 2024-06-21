Ex-convict Pitch Black Afro disclosed that his mother, Geli Amelia Vilanculos Ngcobo, passed away

The Ntofo Ntofo hitmaker shared that his mother's passing was a massive blow for him as he is still dealing with his wife's death

Many netizens on Facebook weighed in on Pitch Black Afro, sharing that his mom's death hit home

Parolee Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, disclosed that he had lost his mother.

Pitch Black Afro discloses how his mom's death hit him hard

Social media streets have been buzzing since ex-convict and musician Pitch Black Afro was released on special remission for non-violent inmates.

Recently, the star shared that his mother, Geli Amelia Vilanculos Ngcobo, passed away at the age of 82 at her home in Orlando East, Soweto and was buried at the Avalon Cemetery.

According to TshisaLIVE, the 45-year-old Ntofo Ntofo hitmaker shared that he was grateful for his time with his late mother after he was released from prison.

He said:

"My mother passed away in front of us, while we were listening to radio stories on Ukhozi FM. She asked us to put her on the couch as she was tired from standing, not knowing those were her last words. She was 82, I'll always love her."

Thulani further mentioned that his mother's death hit him hard as he was still dealing with his wife's death, whom he was accused and sentenced for murdering her:

"My mother and my wife meant everything to me. I had planned to record a song for my mother in August, during Women's Month, but it wasn't meant to be. She supported me through my difficult times and stood strong for me while the country turned against me."

Mzansi weighs in on the passing of the star's mom

TshisaLIVE posted about the passing of the rapper's mother, hitting hard on him on their Facebook page, and many netizens weighed in on the matter. See some of the comments below:

Silindokuhle Baka wrote:

"He didn't kill his wife; according to him, his wife came back home with injuries from wherever she went, and she died at home. It can happen to any of us, especially men. I don't know why SA men are so naïve because the system is not on our side. "

Valentine Tafadzwa Ncube replied:

"Better than the pain his son feels for killing his mother."

Phuti Mogotle commented:

"His mother's death really affected him, I feel for him."

Mo-hale Sathekge mentioned:

"Ah but he killed his wife."

Iniesta Noka responded:

"But you decided to kill your wife."

Joe Bliksem wrote:

"What about his victim?"

