A South African man who appeared on the show I Blew It shared how he managed to blow over R17 million of his monetary lotto prize

Fananyana stated that he bought multiple luxury cars, trucks, and properties and spent money on alcohol and women

Although he was reckless with his cash, people applauded the man for also seeing to his loved ones

A man blew over R17 million in lotto winnings. Images: @zulu1813 / TikTok, RapidEye / Getty Images

Winning the lottery can be both a blessing and a curse. It offers financial freedom while also tempting reckless spending. One local man openly shared how he blew over R17 million on alcohol, luxury cars and other indulgences.

From rags to riches to rags

The TikTok account @zulu1813 shared a snippet of a man named Fananyana appearing on Mzansi Magic's series I Blew It. According to the lotto winner, his financial success began when he sold a DVD player for R70 and used the money to buy a lotto ticket in Cosmo City.

"I won the lotto on 8 January 2017," said the man.

When he received his money, Fananyana left Cosmo City and booked himself a room in a guesthouse in Randburg to avoid those looking for him. It didn't take him long to spend big, though.

The next morning, he bought a Golf GTI worth R250 000, even though he didn't know how to drive. According to another person who appeared in the video, Fananyana paid someone R5 000 to drive him around in his new car.

Other expensive purchases included three houses ranging between R1.8 million and R3.8 million, furniture worth R260 000, two Ivecos for R600 000, and at least five cars collectively costing him R3 530 000.

The baller also made sure his loved ones were sorted with vehicles:

"For peace of mind, I wanted everyone in the family to have a car."

Money was also spent on women and booze. Fananyana shared that he used almost R20 000 daily on house parties he hosted with his friends.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to man's big spending

Many social media users gathered in the comment section with wonder, while others applauded Fananyana for financially seeing to his family.

@mocash101_ told the online community:

"He was buying the right things. The problem was management."

@leroux244 advised the man:

"Sell those houses and start a business."

@justmedannyc said Fananyana had a good heart, adding:

"He definitely should’ve invested some of it first."

@rajeevjekmohan shared their opinion in the comments:

"Honestly, this looks like a man with no regrets. He took care of his family first. After that, nothing matters."

@jmlgl29 told the public:

"He should've hired a financial advisor."

@ntombi532 noted in the comment section:

"The problem starts when you buy drinks for your friends."

