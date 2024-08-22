A South African man went viral on social media after showing off how much he spent on building materials

In the clip, he unveiled everything he bought, and it caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People enjoyed watching the video, and netizens were inspired to start their building projects while some asked questions

Building a home is not an easy fit, but this young man took on the challenge and showed off his journey, inspiring many.

A man flexed his building materials and revealed how much he spent in a TikTok video. Image: @phumlanikandlovu

Source: TikTok

Man spends R23K on building materials, flexes blessings

TikTok user @phumlanikandlovu gave his viewers a glimpse into his life. The gent unveiled his building project and showed off everything he bought for his dream home.

With hard work and dedication, @phumlanikandlovu saved over R140k in his account, and he went on to spend R23.989 on his building project. While taking to his TikTok caption, the gent quoted a Bible scripture that says:

"ISAIH 60:22 When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen."

Take a look at the man's building materials in the video below:

Mzansi is ready to hop on their own building projects

South Africans were inspired to start their building projects, and many took to the comments section to compliment the young man while some inquired for more information.

Donnah Rara shared:

"I can't wait for my turn. Your Sis here is proud of you.. Congratulations!!"

Hlogi M said:

"This is beautiful. Wow, I am also in this process."

David F Bantam was impressed:

"You manage 140k eish, Congratulations, it's not easy to save money. Be disciplined not to use it, the arguments with your partner about spending money you use for building."

Uma'KaNozi commented:

"Congratulations to you, this is one of my biggest achievements for this year."

Lebo simply said:

"You inspire me hle all the best P, man."

