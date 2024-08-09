A young lady shared how she spent R25K on building materials, and people were shocked while some were impressed

In the TikTok video, the hun showed off various things she did during July and it gained massive attraction

Online users reacted to the stunner's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

This boss babe showed off all the materials she bought for her dream house. The stunner impressed many people online.

A lady unveiled how much she spent on building materials in a TikTok video. Image:@phililealivelyntuli

Source: TikTok

Woman spend R25 on building materials

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @phililealivelyntuli, had quite an eventful month of July, and she took to social media to show off her experiences.

In the clip's opening, @phililealivelyntuli shows off how she paid R25K for her building materials. She then goes on to showcase the materials she bought for her dream house.

As the footage continues, she unveils how she went grocery shopping, travelled, and had a lavish birthday party where she was showered with so many gifts and more.

@phililealivelyntuli wowed and inspired many people on the internet, as many were impressed by the young lady's ability to achieve so much at 22.

Watch the video below:

People congratulate the hun on her success

Online users were proud of the young lady's achievements as they rushed to the comments section to shower her with heartwarming messages.

Noksmbhele said:

"We all together keep it up cc welldone love faith."

Vuyvo added:

"More blessings."

SKziqubu commented:

"I wish all the best God bless you all the time."

S'nethemba Thuladu was impressed:

"BoSisi bakaNtuli bakithi Nkulunkulu usibusisile isibeletho salo onizalayo mina nkosi yami am at your age kodwa you are my role model."

Cyarh2002 wrote:

"Nd yasiggqugqumezela I'm very proud of you."

Source: Briefly News