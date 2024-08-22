A woman and man went viral online for showcasing how they returned their car and people were touched

The video captured the attention of many, generating over 1.3 million views along with loads of likes and comments

People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

A couple in Gqeberha boldly decided to return their car to the dealership and shared a video online that went viral.

Couple downgrades lifestyle and returns car

It was a sad day for a lovely couple who uploaded a video on TikTok showcasing how they returned their car. The expensive monthly payments required to keep and maintain the vehicle overwhelmed them, which led to the decision.

The clip shared by @lino_didiza shows how the vehicle was transported back to the dealership, leaving the woman emotional. They said they have "downgraded" their lifestyle and resumed using their old car.

The footage clocked over 1.3 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People react to the car being returned

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who sympathised with the couple.

Usbari wenu said:

"It takes a big person to readjust. Well done, dear, and all the best. May God restore it all in due course."

PremiumVibe shared:

"I moved out of my 7.7K apartment to rent Ekasi, where I am only paying 1200, including electricity. Ever since I moved to Ekasi, I have been able to pay off all my debts. Nothing beats a debt-free life."

BB expressed:

"Nothing wrong here, just being realistic in this economy."

DingaanK wrote:

"That's a beautiful idea. Wait and see the peace of mind you are going to have."

Woman returns Audi Car after being drained by expensive payments

Briefly News previously reported that a woman made the bold decision to return her Audi to the dealership, overwhelmed by the expensive monthly payments required to keep and maintain it.

In a TikTok video, Mhana Shongani (@mhanashongani) shows various images and clips of her beautiful red vehicle parked in a parking lot, with audio indicating that her days of being an Audi owner are over.

