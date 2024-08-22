“Nothing Beats a Debt-Free Life": SA Applauds Gqeberha Couple For Returning Car to Dealership
- A woman and man went viral online for showcasing how they returned their car and people were touched
- The video captured the attention of many, generating over 1.3 million views along with loads of likes and comments
- People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages
A couple in Gqeberha boldly decided to return their car to the dealership and shared a video online that went viral.
Couple downgrades lifestyle and returns car
It was a sad day for a lovely couple who uploaded a video on TikTok showcasing how they returned their car. The expensive monthly payments required to keep and maintain the vehicle overwhelmed them, which led to the decision.
The clip shared by @lino_didiza shows how the vehicle was transported back to the dealership, leaving the woman emotional. They said they have "downgraded" their lifestyle and resumed using their old car.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The footage clocked over 1.3 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
People react to the car being returned
The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who sympathised with the couple.
Usbari wenu said:
"It takes a big person to readjust. Well done, dear, and all the best. May God restore it all in due course."
PremiumVibe shared:
"I moved out of my 7.7K apartment to rent Ekasi, where I am only paying 1200, including electricity. Ever since I moved to Ekasi, I have been able to pay off all my debts. Nothing beats a debt-free life."
BB expressed:
"Nothing wrong here, just being realistic in this economy."
DingaanK wrote:
"That's a beautiful idea. Wait and see the peace of mind you are going to have."
Woman returns Audi Car after being drained by expensive payments
Briefly News previously reported that a woman made the bold decision to return her Audi to the dealership, overwhelmed by the expensive monthly payments required to keep and maintain it.
In a TikTok video, Mhana Shongani (@mhanashongani) shows various images and clips of her beautiful red vehicle parked in a parking lot, with audio indicating that her days of being an Audi owner are over.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za