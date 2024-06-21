A South African woman named Mhana Shongani on TikTok documented her decision to return her Audi to the dealership

She expressed that her decision was due to the overwhelming financial burden of car payments and maintenance

The video sparked debate, with some viewers sympathising and others criticising buying cars beyond one's means

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman chose financial freedom over owning a lux German car. Image: @mhanashongani

Source: TikTok

A woman made the bold decision to return her Audi to the dealership, overwhelmed by the expensive monthly payments required to keep and maintain it.

Woman returns Audi

In a TikTok video, Mhana Shongani (@mhanashongani) shows various images and clips of her beautiful red vehicle parked in a parking lot, with audio indicating that her days of being an Audi owner were over.

"Let's take it back," Mhana wrote in the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a separate video, Mhana expressed her frustrations with having to part with a lot of money to pay for her car instalments and fuel. She said she could not even afford to do other things that brought her joy because so much of her salary goes toward her car.

"It is not that I am failing to pay for the car that I'm driving, but my money freedom is no longer the same.

Watch the video below:

Audi return sparks differing views

The video garnered many views and comments from several netizens who sympathised with Mhana, while others criticised people who purchased cars they couldn't afford.

ThobekaNdawondeshared a positive message:

"Oksalayo uyidrivile thina abanye sisafisa nomzuzwana phakathi ."

koketso..koki shared their opinion:

"To qualify for a certain car doesn't mean you can afford it."

kuma replied:

"Plot twist! And then tomorrow she posts a brand new Porsche that she bought cash manifesting for you stranger ♥️♥️♥️."

happy said:

"People should learn to buy cars and apartments cash."

Phumi@32 shared:

"I paid my car off, the thought of buying another car I just can't. I'll drive my skorokoro for a while longer."

Pro-black chick was also considering returning her vehicle:

"I’m taking mine back, it’s not even that expensive,it’s only R3.6k pm, it’s a Toyota Yaris 2013 model. Just that I’m drowning in debts and can’t keep up with payments anymore; I’m 3 months behind."

Cici ✨ commended the woman:

"Well done mama. Your mental health is more important than drowning yourself in debts."

Young woman downgrades from VW Polo to Hyundai Atos

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman released a raw and honest video of herself downgrading her lifestyle so that it made sense financially.

In a TikTok video by Londi (@londi_h) she features a glimpse of one of her most prized possessions on four wheels, a VW Polo TSI DSG Highline, which she sadly had to part ways with as it had become too expensive to keep.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News