A man lost his job and almost his car, however, he made a plan and is now able to make his monthly car payments

Twitter user @Tshepo_Yadilemo explained that he now sells biscuits at the taxi rank in order to pay his bills

Mzansi peeps overflowed with pride and let the man know that what is doing is commendable and he shouldn’t stop

Times are tough and jobs a scarce. One young Mzansi man was unable to find a job and feared losing his car until he got creative and made a plan. Selling biscuits at the taxi rank has saved his car.

Twitter user @Tshepo_Yadilemo lost his job and had to make a plan in order to pay his bills. Image: Twitter / @Tshepo_Yadilemo

Sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone and put your pride aside. Just like this man, so many SA citizens are without a job and struggling to make ends meet.

Twitter user @Tshepo_Yadilemo shared his uplifting story on social media along with some pictures of his hustle. He was not about to let the bank repossess his Mini so he baked biscuits and started selling them at the taxi rank. What an inspiration!

“After losing my Job I knew that my Mini will get repossessed so I decided to bake and sell biscuits at Bloemfontein Mangaung Taxi Rank every morning from 4am in the morning. I’m still applying for jobs but I’m selling every day until I get a job . I pay my car monthly on time.”

Mzansi peeps celebrate the man’s hustle and extend their advice

So many people took to the comment section to commend the young man on his hustle. He did not have to do what he is doing, he could have given up, but he didn’t. Some offered advice and one woman even hit on him, lol.

Take a look at some of the supportive comments:

@Bjorn_Ironside0 said:

“Focus on growing your business my king, you alright in the hustling mode, applying for a job is a step back.”

@cash_ntsilo said:

“Lost my income in February, didn't want to lose my car and apartment. Started selling colognes, trying to make an income with my skills and expertise wasn't easy at all given the high cost of living in this country. I'm finally employed again o tloba ba monate just keep on ”

@Nandiphagcanga said:

“You are an inspiration, so proud of you ”

@Miss_Fuso said:

