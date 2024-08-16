Carlo Radebe revealed in an interview that his industry peers abandoned him when he fell on hard times financially

Radebe expressed his disappointment at being left alone after losing his job, house, and car, highlighting the lack of support from friends

Social media users responded to Radebe's situation, with some empathising with his plight and others criticising South African artists for not planning their financial futures

Veteran actor Carlo Radebe has revealed that his industry peers left him high and dry when the dirt hit the fan for him. Carlo, who has been struggling to make ends meet, opened up during a recent interview.

Carlo Radebe has revealed that his colleagues did not assist him. Image: @MDNNews

Carlo Radebe talks about how his friends ignored him

Former Generations actor Carlo Radebe has spoken up about how fellow celebrities ignored him when he became broke. The star recently made headlines when he made another plea to Mzansi to help him.

Speaking during a recent interview on Radio702, the star said he found himself alone after losing everything. He said people don't want to attach themselves to him during his hard times. He said:

"After losing a job, a house, a car, you turn around and see how many friends you have and the way people are."

Fans weigh in on Carlo Radebe's interview

Social media users shared their thoughts on the star's sentiments. Many said he should not expect a lot from his friends.

@PressPlaySA said:

"This is sad and relatable bcos many people these days find themselves in this situation, look at the current unemployment stats 💔 Families and marriages are broken cos people can no longer provide."

@BbwMaturity added:

"The problem with SA artists and actors is that they never plan for their financial future. Busy enjoying adoration from fans and lapping it up and no medical aid, no emergency funds, just chowing the cash then coming to ask for help. Same with soccer players. Financial literacy is underrated in this country."

@MgmCommunity wrote:

"What a gent. You are already on your way back up. The ball is rolling. Thak you for sharing. Godspeed."

Nota Baloyi slams Carlo Radebe for asking for help

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi had quite a lot to say about Carlo Radebe's second plea for financial assistance. The former Generations and Backstage star took to social media to claim that the money he received in April had run out.

Outspoken media personality Nota Baloyi has weighed in on Carlo Radebe's public plea, saying he should contact his family instead.

