Lyle Foster slammed his Burnley teammates after a poor run of performances in the Premier League

The Bafana Bafana star was not happy with the display of his club's teammates after watching the game from the stands

Burnley fans shared their thoughts on Foster's rant about his teammates performance on social media

South African international Lyle Foster was caught on camera lamenting his Burnley teammates' performance in a dreadful loss in the English Premier League.

The Clarets played in the English first division last season but failed to retain a place in the league as they were relegated to the Championship.

Some Burnley fans appreciated the former Monaco star's actions because they felt they were the right thing to do.

Lyle Foster during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 4, 2024, in Burnley, England. Photo by Dave Howarth.

Source: Getty Images

Foster's dressing room rant excites Burnley fans

In a viral video shared by Burnley FC Clips, Foster slammed his teammates following a poor run of games in the EPL to motivate them to up their performances.

The Bafana Bafana star was not included in the squad for the match but went into the dressing room to talk some sense to his teammates.

"With our talent in this side, build a way out. We can't play games like this, man," he

"The only people who should be embarrassed are ourselves here in the changing room—no one outside.

"They [fans] gave up a long time ago, should we too? Ask the U21s to play. We can go on holiday if that is the case. Where are our heads at."

Reactions as Foster slammed his Burnley teammates

C4Kirby said:

"Needed more of that passion from more of the players."

Simongr99424413 wrote:

"Lyle is a legend for showing he cares, admire Cork also for sticking up for the lads. Perhaps if the rest of the team had showed anywhere near as much passion as them 2 we wouldn’t have been relegated! Only watched the 1st episode, but Lyle has gone up 100% in my estimations Utc."

neiloten reacted:

"He’s bang on, how many times did we see heads drop as soon as we were 1 down, missing a shot, losing the ball n jogging back. As good a leader Cork might be, they were not giving 100% around the time of this clip…"

CLARET2010 shared:

"I agree totally with Lyle & all he said, Cork should've shown a bit more of that in the dressing room throughout the season instead of just what seems to be at that moment. You could see the lads knew he was right & true in what he was saying, fair play Lyle!"

turf999 commented:

"I agree with every word he said! Think Cork should give his head a wobble. If more players showed Lyles passion it wouldn’t have been the horrific season it was!"

JF2025 implied:

"Can’t fault either of Foster or Cork here, Foster dropping hard truths, Cork getting frustrated, as a leader. Just feel we missed this fight across the board. We move this season!"

bennymcslats replied:

"This is outstanding. All you want for your team is to care. Just care. I had no idea there was this sort of passion."

Foster resumes Burnley training with new hairstyle

Briefly News earlier reported on Foster resuming Burnley training amid links with Aston Villa and Inter Milan.

The Bafana Bafana striker looking fresh on a new hairdo as he return to training alongside other teammates.

