Burnley FC manager Vincent Kompany says nothing should be read into Lyle Foster’s switch to the wing as the club is just trying new combinations

Foster, who scored four goals this season, excluded himself from Bafana duty two months ago due to mental issues but is still an option for Hugo Broos

Local football fans acknowledge Foster’s talents but say there are other options back home that can fill his spot in the national team

Burnley FC manager Vincent Kompany says all his players must be flexible, so Bafana striker Lyle Foster has been used on the wing instead of centre forward.

Foster has scored four goals for Burnley this season, but injuries and mental health issues, which is why he pulled out of Bafana duty, have limited his appearances this season.

Vincent Kompany has no issues with Lyle Foster

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Kompany said playing Foster on the wing is familiar as his side are currently in the Premiership relegation zone with five games left.

Kompany said:

“It’s 100 per cent part of something we’ve always done with our players; they’ve always had to be flexible in different roles. Lyle has already done it 15 or 20 times since he’s been with us. Every player has done it, so I can’t control the perception. It’s an error to see it that way, but I don’t control that.”

Foster has four goals in 14 appearances for Bafana and is still an option for Hugo Broos, who has committed to stay on as the national team boss.

Fans say there are other options

Local fans believe local options can replace Foster in Bafana, but they also admit he is a quality player and an example for players such as Elias Mokwana, who is looking to move abroad.

Jeffrey Mokoena thinks Foster should be called up to Bafana:

"Hugo Broos doesn't have any problem or grudges against Foster, but surely he'll call him for World Cup qualifications."

Sdivo Elias Mphela says Foster is a child of Mzansi:

"Drama aside. We need Foster; this is our child. We developed him, and it's time we benefitted from his talent."

Thabiso Mosasa says there are options:

"Tshegofatso Mabasa is doing well at the moment; I don't think we need Lyle that much."

Luntu Benya says Foster is needed:

"Well, he is the best striker we have."

Mzuvukile Nakani is patient:

"With the form Mabasa is showing, I doubt very much he will be omitted from the Bafana squad. Let Lyle fight relegation so long. Maybe when things settle at his club, he can be called because we do need him."

