South African striker Lyle Foster has been linked with a move to English Premier League side Aston Villa from Burnley this summer.

Villa will play in the UEFA Champions League next season and are bolstering their squad for the competition.

Briefly News looks at three strikers who could replace Foster at Burnley if he joins Unai Emery's side this summer.

Three strikers to replace Foster at Burnley

1 Eddie Nketiah

The England striker has found it hard to break into Mikel Arteta's starting lineup, and he's not even the second in line.

The Spanish gaffer prefers playing Leandro Trossard or Kai Havertz in the false nine instead of going for Nketiah or Gabriel Jesus.

The former Leeds United striker could be an option for Burnley if they lose Foster to Aston Villa or Inter Milan.

2 David Fofana

The Ivorian striker enjoyed his time with the Clarets while on loan from Chelsea at the club last season.

The young striker might also find it difficult to become the Blues' first-choice centre forward under Enzo Maresca next season.

Another loan move to Burnley in the English Championship could be perfect for the youngster and would slot in perfectly as Foster's replacement.

3 Kelechi Iheanacho

The Super Eagles forward is currently a free agent after being released by Leicester City this summer.

The former Manchester City striker has been linked with Aston Villa and other clubs in the Premier League but would be a good signing for Scott Parker's side if the South African international decides to leave.

Foster resumes Burnley training with new hairstyle

Briefly News earlier reported on Foster resuming Burnley training amid links with Aston Villa and Inter Milan.

The Bafana Bafana striker looking fresh on a new hairdo as he return to training alongside other teammates.

