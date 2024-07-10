Lyle Foster has resumed pre-season training with Burnley amid several reports linking him with a move

The Bafana Bafana star was spotted in the Clarets' training session alongside club teammates rocking new hairstyle

The South African international could snub interest from European giants to stay with the Championship side this summer

South African striker Lyle Foster is set to snub links with European giants as he resumes training with Burnley, rocking a new hairstyle ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The former Monaco star could not help the Clarets retain their place in the English Premiership last season as they were relegated back to the Championship.

The Bafana Bafana striker has been linked with a move away from the Championship side, with top clubs in England and other European teams showing interest.

Lyle Foster spotted in Burnley's pre-season training with a new hairstyle ahead of the 2024-25 season in the English Championship. Photo: Visionhaus.

Foster resumes Burnley training with new hairstyle

Foster is back in Burnley for pre-season, looking fresh on a new hairdo despite reported links with top clubs.

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, as per the South African, Inter Milan joined the list of clubs showing interest in signing the South African striker from the Clarets this summer.

Burnley took to their official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to post a picture of Foster resuming training alongside other teammates.

The Clarets captioned their picture post with:

"A fresh trim for Lyle ✂️,"

Reactions as Foster rocks new hairstyle

Ceego_Soulchild is feeling Foster's new hairstyle:

"I'm going to do this style..."

Gɪᴠᴇɴ Aʀᴇɴᴀs said:

"Incoming First Division top goal scorer!"

Ngcebo :

"Our very own "

Kyro RSA wished the striker well ahead of the new season:

"Wishing all goes well for Lyle, and more balls in the net."

Collen Costa comments:

"The best player in the Championship League. He is the player to bring back the Clarets to EPL"

Broos speaks on Bafana Bafana AFCON spot

Briefly News previously reported that Hugo Broos reacted to Bafana Bafana's AFCON 2025 qualifying series group.

South Africa were placed in Group K alongside Uganda, Congo and South Sudan, as they hope to book a place in 35th edition of the competition in Morocco.

