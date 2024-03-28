Bafana coach Hugo Broos said in a video that he will not be leaving the national team despite rumours suggesting otherwise

Manchester United forward's coach Benni McCarthy showed interest in the Bafana job after a report from Tunisia suggested Broos would be leaving

Fans have backed Broos staying, saying the Belgian has made the nation fall in love with Bafana Bafana again

Bafana players and fans are happy after coach Hugo Broos dismissed rumours of him leaving.

Source: Getty Images

Coach Hugo Broos kept up the good vibes in the Bafana dressing room by saying he would not leave the national team.

In a viral video, the Bafana mentor ended the speculation he would be the new Tunisia coach and his announcement was met with a round of applause.

Hugo Broos is happy at Bafana

Broos confirmed he will stay as Bafana coach in the video below:

The video showed the Bafana team was in good spirits following their thrilling 3-3 draw with Algeria before Broos interrupted the laughter to address the speculation surrounding him.

Broos said:

"What you hear and what you read... Why should I leave such a good team as you?"

The rumours of Broos leaving came after a report by Tunisian broadcaster Mosaique FM, stating the Belgian was in talks with the North Africans, but Safa quickly dismissed the report.

Benni was waiting for Broos

Since leading Bafana to a bronze medal in Afcon, Broos has been linked with a move away from the national side and rumours have linked him to Club Brugge and Tunisia.

Those rumours, though, have ended with the coach set to see out his deal, which runs out in 2026, while Manchester United forwards coach Benni McCarthy has shown interest.

Broos made fans fall in love with Bafana again

Along with Safa dismissing the reports, fans labelled it as fake news and they took to social media to show their love for Broos following the release of the video.

Chi Fhiwa said the coach restored national pride:

"This guy is the best coach; he made us love Bafana Bafana again."

Bilaal Mtshali called for the pessimists to speak up:

"I'm wondering where are those who were calling for firing him before he even started coaching. He took his time and look at Bafana now."

Petrus MrRules Nephawe Ravele welcomed Broos, clearing the air:

"We are very much happy now since he has cleared the speculation. Now our boys can focus on preparing for World Cup qualifiers."

Batsile Motshabi wants Broos to stay for a more extended period:

"I wish coach Broos can stay for five more years."

Ishmale Rassie Mokwena Mokwena's love for Broos even sent him to the shops:

"I even bought the Bafana jersey cos of this madala."

Bafana coach Hugo Broos set for talks with Irvin Khoza

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana coach Hugo Broos met with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza to discuss matters concerning the national team.

The Bafana mentor said the pair had a short meeting before the matches against Andorra and Algeria, and a longer meeting has been scheduled for April.

