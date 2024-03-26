Benni McCarthy, the current Manchester United forwards coach, has been heavily linked with the Bafana Bafana job

Current Bafana boss Hugo Broos is rumoured to be leaving for Tunisia, which would open the door for McCarthy

McCarthy's agent ruled out McCarthy taking over as Kaizer Chiefs coach but has not ruled out becoming the new Bafana mentor

If Hugo Broos leaves Bafana for Tunisia, Benni McCarthy would be interested in replacing him. Image: Matthew Ashton / Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Agent Rob Moore has stated Benni McCarthy could be interested in the Bafana job amid rumours of Hugo Broos leaving for Tunisia.

Bafana legend McCarthy is in demand as he nears the end of his contract as Manchester United forwards coach.

Bafana's job would interest Benni McCarthy

McCarthy would consider replacing Broos at Bafana, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Speaking to The South African, Moore said McCarthy would be available at the end of June when his contract at Manchester United expires.

Moore said:

“Benni [McCarthy] would be available to be considered for the national team [Bafana Bafana], I’m sure. After the end of June, he will be a free agent. Meaning no compensation would be payable in order to acquire him. But let’s see if Broos to Tunisia is true first.”

Kaizer Chiefs ruled out

While McCarthy has been linked heavily with the Bafana job, the UEFA Champions League winner has also been rumoured to be on the list of potential Kaizer Chiefs managers for next season.

The list includes names such as José Peseiro, who recently stepped down as Nigeria boss, but Moore has ruled out Bafana's all-time leading scorer.

Speaking to Goal, Moore said there have been no talks with Chiefs, and he doubts the move will happen.

“I think that it’s difficult to answer that without being in a position to have to decide on it. I mean. I don’t know if a club like Kaizer Chiefs would be ready for Benni. Benni is his own guy and wants the highest possible standards around him. He doesn’t want any interference with regards to the work that he is meant to do.

"Any coach in the world, that is how they work. It would be difficult to say if Kaizer Chiefs are ready for a personality or coach like that."

Benni to Bafana raises questions

Fans took to social media not only to dismiss the rumours of Broos leaving Bafana but also to give doubt if McCarthy will take over as national boss

Ng.cebo Dbn said Bafana needs more expertise:

"Bafana needs someone at Broos & Rassie Erasmus' level. A technical director and coach cause we have underachieving athletes who need a good technical approach."

Prof RRambuda likened McCarthy to the current England boss:

"Another Gareth Southgate looming."

Thulani Njapa gave a short disapproval to Benni:

"No, please!"

Alikho Dangote agrees McCarthy should not go to Chiefs:

"Benni's standard is far too high to coach Chiefs. Chiefs is not the team to be coached by Benni's calibre."

McCarthy has a good life at Manchester United

Benni McCarthy joined Manchester United as their forwards coach in 2022, and according to Briefly News, he is receiving a generous salary in England.

During his career, McCarthy excelled as a forward and played in countries such as England, Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News