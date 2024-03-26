Tunisian broadcaster Mosaique FM has reported Hugo Broos is ready to step down from Bafana and take over from caretaker Tunisia boss Montasser Louhichi

A Safa source has dismissed the rumours and stated Broos is entirely focused on honouring his contract, which expires in 2026

Fans have dismissed the reports of Broos leaving as fake news, and they believe the Belgian will stay on as Mzansi's boss

According to reports in Tunisia, Bafana boss Hugo Broos will take over from national caretaker coach Montasser Louhichi. Image: Buda Mendes / Marcio Machado

Source: Getty Images

News of Bafana boss Hugo Broos leaving the Afcon bronze medal winners for North African side Tunisia has been dismissed as pure rumours by Safa.

On Monday, Tunisian broadcaster Mosaique FM announced the Belgian is in talks with the Tunisians to take over from caretaker coach Montasser Louhichi, but Safa has denied those claims.

Is Tunisia playing mind games with Hugo Broos?

Mosaique FM announced Broos is set to join the Tunisia side via the following tweet:

The report by Mosaique FM suggested that the North Africans identified Broos due to his experience guiding African sides such as Cameroon and Bafana.

According to the report, Broos has already held talks with Tunisia and is prepared to step down as Bafana's coach after the Fifa Series match against Algeria on Tuesday, 26 March 2024.

This is not the first time Broos has been linked with a move away from Bafana after rumours arose of him returning to Club Brugge last month.

SAFA denies the rumours

In response to the reports from Tunisia, SAFA has wholly dismissed any talks of Broos prematurely ending his contract, which expires in 2026.

A SAFA source told IOL:

"The coach answered this very same question during a Zoom press briefing with South African media a couple of days ago, and nothing has changed."

Broos dismissed any rumours of him leaving the Mzansi top job and is set for talks with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza in April after the pair met before the FIFA Series.

Broos is going nowhere, says fans

The report from Tunisia was greeted as a joke by local football fans who believe Broos will honour his commitments to Bafana.

Andile Verbist IV does believe the reports:

"Broos will never leave SA for any African team; he's well-paid and pampered. Keep dreaming, buddy."

Sibusiso Mash was abrupt:

"Stop lying with your fake news."

Mshengu Shabalala thinks Broos will keep to his contract:

"His contract expires in 2026, then he can leave or renew it."

Kwanele Kwa Dludla was firm:

"In your dreams. Broos is going nowhere."

Percy Tau leaving Al Ahly?

While gossip circulates about Hugo Broos, Bafana playmaker Percy Tau has also joined the rumour mill as he possibly heads for the exit door at Al Ahly, as reported by Briefly News.

The Bafana midfielder joined the Egyptian side in 2021, and despite playing a starring role for the defending CAF Champions League champions, his contract negotiations have stalled.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News