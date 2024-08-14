Music executive Nota Baloyi has responded to distressed actor Carlo Radebe's plea for financial help

Nota Baloyi asked him to turn to his family and ask them for assistance, as people have their own problems to tend to

Social media users agree with the media personality and said Carlo should look for a job

Nota Baloyi is one of the people who had quite a lot to say about Carlo Radebe's second plea for financial assistance. The former Generations and Backstage star took to social media to claim that the money he received in April had run out.

Nota Baloyi dragged Carlo Radebe after he asked people for help. Image: @destinyzee on Twitter, Cindy Ord on Getty Images

Nota reacts to Carlo Radebe's post

Outspoken media personality Nota Baloyi has weighed in on Carlo Hadebe's public plea, saying he should reach out to his family instead.

Nota said people have their own problems and family to look after, adding that people also have their own problems.

"Don’t these people have family? Let them ask their family for help. We are busy with our own families & we have urgent situations to deal with, too!"

Carlo claims the job he was promised did not succeed

Carlo said on Facebook that the donations he received back in April 2024 have depleted.

"It's been nearly three years without work. Nothing lasts forever. The winter of my discontent is surely at its end with [a] promise of work as the year ends. Kindly, [I am] putting my hand on your heart [asking you] to boost me one more time with any donation ... for me to survive my 11th hour at the gate."

Mzansi agrees with Nota Baloyi

Reacting to Nota's post, SA seems to agree with Nota, saying Carlo should look for other avenues to make money.

@Mah_Radebe shared:

"True, but I think most of them neglect their family members while they are up there and when things get tough they have no one."

@ESCANORDANK claimed:

"Thing is they forget they family when they living their best lives."

@destinyzee said:

"They can also go look for work at Shoprite or anywhere."

@Bophuthatswana_ added:

"They chowed their money alone now they want help from us."

Carlo Radebe said he lost everything

In a previous report from Briefly News, Carlo Radebe claimed that he lost everything and fell back into poverty after being promised a job by Duma Ndlovu.

The actor shared that the job Duma Ndlovu promised him did not fall through because he hasn't heard from him or his team since. This caused him to go back to poverty and homelessness.

Source: Briefly News