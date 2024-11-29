The National Lottery announced that a lucky man recently claimed the R77 million PowerBall jackpot prize

The new millionaire's winnings reportedly came from a ticket purchased on a Nedbank banking app

The lucky man opened up about how he’ll use his jackpot to create a better future for his loved ones

Mzansi has a new millionaire, and he’s ready to make the most of his winnings.

Ithuba announces PowerBall winner

A married father recently claimed the R77 million PowerBall jackpot, a life-changing sum that promises an unforgettable Christmas for his family.

Ithuba, the National Lottery operator, confirmed the win and revealed that the lucky ticket was purchased on the Nedbank app.

Spending plan for the jackpot prize

The winner wasted no time claiming his prize after his bank notified him of the win. Speaking about his plans, he shared his excitement about making dreams come true. According to TheSouthAfrican, he said wants to start a business, pay off his home loan and invest in his children’s future.

The news had some South Africans feeling envious and sparked debates about how winners are chosen.

@Lehlogonoolo said:

"Capitec hardly wins."

@CoetseeWil42388 commented:

"Everytime the jackpot is big, usually it's a female banking app player who wins."

@tshinisamvula wrote:

"I don't trust Ithuba lottery. They are crooks."

@SebusiClement stated:

"This is further proof that buying a ticket at a retail store is now just a waste of time and money. National lottery random number generation is now so biased and predictable towards banks. It's supposed to be unpredictable but this one is glaringly predictable."

@dhb1989 shared:

"I played on the Nedbank app and my lotto notifications only come through after 24 hours so. 👀"

@VDumakude15875 commented:

"Some people are lucky shem."

@ManQzulu highlighted:

"I knew the Capitec winner was a once-off. 😕"

SA lotto winner claims R104 million prize

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the official organiser of South Africa's National Lottery, ITHUBA, has confirmed that a lucky winner has collected her R104 million lotto jackpot prize.

This transformative victory, which was the second-highest jackpot in lotto history, happened on 30 October, 2024, in draw number 2486.

