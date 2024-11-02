The National Lottery recently announced that one lotto player has won millions of rands in a historic lotto draw

Ithuba detailed the winnings and explained the protocol of how those who played the lotto on a banking app get their prize money

The CEO of the National Lottery discussed one of the biggest lottery winnings today in South Africa

A lucky South African is officially a multi-millionaire. The lotto player participated in one of the highest jackpot draws and won.

The second biggest lotto jackpot has a winner and Ithuba shared details about their win. Images: Dejan Marjanovic / Askhamdesign

Source: Getty Images

Ithuba's CEO Charmaine Mabuza discussed the significance of the latest lotto jackpot in getting a winner. The national lottery explained the protocol for alerting winners who played through banking apps.

Lucky winner bags R103 million lotto prize

According to IOL, one lucky person won the second-highest lotto jackpot in South Africa. The winner of R103 million has not yet claimed the prize after playing on the Capitec banking app. The National Lottery explained that the bank contacts winners who win more than R249 0000, otherwise, the amount would be automatically deposited into their account.

Ithuba CEO celebrate millionaire

Charmaine Mabuza shared that the Ithuba organisation was excited to give away the second-highest lotto jackpot. She said:

"We are incredibly excited to have created yet another multi-millionaire. We cannot wait to meet this winner and walk this remarkable transformative journey with them.”

SA welcomes art teacher's plans with R43M Powerball winnings

Briefly News previously reported that Winning the lottery is a life-changing experience that opens doors for people to turn their dreams into achievements. After winning R43 158 330.10 playing Powerball on her banking app, an art teacher can now turn her lifelong goals into a reality.

The National Lottery Ithuba announced the winner of last week Friday's (11 October) Powerball game was an art teacher who played on her ABSA banking platform.

The unknown woman, who has played for some time, shared that she used the same numbers with every game. She also shared that she was on her way from work when ABSA called her on Monday, 14 October, to inform her to check her lotto ticket as she had won.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News