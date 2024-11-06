The historic lotto drawer in South Africa has reportedly claimed a whopping R104 million

The jackpot champion shared details of how her incredible success came about, expressing her gratitude and excitement

The multi-millionaire also revealed how she plans to spend her money and the reactions of her loved ones

A South African lotto winner claimed her R104 million. Image: Tim Robberts and Flavio Coelho

Source: Getty Images

The official organiser of South Africa's National Lottery, ITHUBA, has confirmed that a lucky winner has collected her R104 million lotto jackpot prize, according to Gauteng News. This transformative victory, which was the second-highest jackpot in lotto history, happened on October 30, 2024, in draw number 2486.

Lotto winner claims R104 million

With a bonus ball of three, the new multi-millionaire's winning numbers were 4, 9, 25, 39, 41, and 44. The frequent lotto player winner chose to wager R160 using the Quick Pick function on her banking app. As is customary for winnings above R249,000, her bank informed her of her award.

After receiving notification, the winner went to the closest ITHUBA regional office to finish the required claim and validation procedures.

Jackpot lotto champion reflects on the prize

The winner expressed her joy and excitement during the claiming process. According to ITHUBA CEO Charmaine Mabuza, the importance of this prize is "almost impossible to quantify." Mabuza added that ITHUBA will provide services, such as financial and trauma counselling, which are essential for large jackpots (above R50,000) to adjust to their unexpected money.

Lotto winner's future plans

After winning, the jackpot winner revealed her plans, saying that a new wardrobe would be her first purchase. She also talked about the heartwarming moment when she told her daughter about her big win, which left her in tears.

This jackpot surpasses a R100 million award claimed by a Pretoria resident earlier this year, making it the second-largest win in South African lottery history. Four winners divided an incredible R110 million in 2018, the highest jackpot ever recorded.

Western Cape mom of 2 with R7.8M lotto prize

Briefly News previously reported that ITHUBA’s CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, recently congratulated a lotto winner from the Western Cape. One woman played the Lotto Plus using money she bet using the Standard Bank app, and it was worth it.

The new Lotto winner opened up about what she will do with the money. South Africans were floored by how the woman's life changed overnight and her plans. TimesLIVE said a woman won R7,804,904.60 from the Lotto draw on July 24, 2024. She had spent R60 and dif the quick pick selection.

