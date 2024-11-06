PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza announced a R20 million prize for the winners of the league this season

Dr Irvin Khoza has dangled a big carrot in front of PSL sides after dangling an R20 million prize for this season's PSL champions.

The PSL chairman announced the new prize money during a press conference on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

PSL boss Dr Irvin Khoza revealed a massive cash prize for the 2024/2025 league champion. Image: Adam Davy/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

After an R900 million investment from gambling company Betweay, the PSL has a new primary sponsor this season, and now clubs know what is on the line at the end of the season.

Irvin Khoza raises the level of competition in the PSL

Khoza announced the cash prize via Twitter(X):

Following the start of the season, Khoza's beloved Orlando Pirates have hit the ground running after achieving a perfect start of seven victories in as many matches.

Should Pirates win the PSL this season, the Soweto club will pocket R20 million, while Khoza said a further breakdown of incentives would be announced later.

Fans applaud increased prize money

Local football fans praised the PSL bosses on social media, saying the increased prize money will help raise the level of competition in Mzansi.

Thabo Maatjie made a prediction:

"Now that Pirates is leading! We see you, and it will end in tears. Sundowns will increase their speed."

Sbonelo Phakathi says Khoza has an ulterior motive:

"He already told his team about the prize money; that's why they are winning like this."

Sipho S Mogale says it is time Khoza leaves his post:

"Up the Bucs, but the chairman must select his successor."

Makhanya Lloyd is excited:

"Thanks, Mr Chairman. This is big, and also thanks to Betway for their support."

Manwadu Mpharalala appreciates Khoza:

"Very hardworking PSL committee, under the leadership of chairman Khoza. No special grants from the government."

Yonella Xabiso Nongwana wants a bigger prize:

"Still not enough; it should be worth at least R50 million."

Humbulani Rendani Ndou asked a question:

"How much does a club spend a season? Travelling costs and player's salary?

Rabotapi Medupi backed the decision:

"Increased money is a good incentive."

Fhulufhelo Nesamari noted the rising prize money in the PSL:

"When Chiefs won the league, the prize was two million."

Ayla Phil wants to see the new trophy:

"Did they announce or show the trophy yet?"

Local football bosses discuss VAR

As reported by Briefly News, SAFA is looking into implementing VAR in the PSL and local competitions.

The call for technology has become louder after several referee mistakes in crucial matches such as the MTN8 final and the PSL headliner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

