SAFA President Gives Update on VAR Implementation in PSL

The South African Football Association president, Dr Danny Jordaan, has given an update on implementing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Premier Soccer League.

Fans and football stakeholders have made various calls for the technology to be brought into the South African league to reduce controversies around local referees.

The matches between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns and the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC are good examples of how to make a case for the introduction of VAR in PSL.

Jordaan gives update on VAR

According to iDiskiTimes, Jordaan has confirmed that SAFA discussed VAR during their recent NEC meeting with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, who was present.

The SAFA president confirmed that the minister is ready to support introducing the technology.

“We had a good engagement with Minister McKenzie, and he has committed to support the implementation of VAR,” he told SAFA.net.

“We will now meet again with him and the PSL to finalise the plan. He has made a commitment that he will make that there is a contribution from government.”

