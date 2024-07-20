A KZN resident found his pot of gold when he won a South African lottery and claimed their massive winnings

The lotto player opened up about his experience with playing the low-stakes game with high reward

South Africans were floored by the total sum of the lotto KZN player's winning after playing Lottery Ithuba multiple times

A lucky South African who played the lotto walked away a big winner. The KZN native who won the Power Ball jackpot chose to stay anonymous when he discussed his winnings.

A KZN lotto winner spent R7 and walked away with tens of millions. Image: CatLane /Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were flawed by the lotto's grand prize. The KZN resident opened up about winning such a huge sum of money and plans for it.

KZN winner scores millions overnight

According to IOL, Lottery Ithuba released a statement that a lotto winner recently collected their cash price of R59 million for the 12 July 2024 lotto draw. The winner from KZN said that they had been waiting for the chance to become a multimillionaire overnight by playing twice per week. He spent R7.50 on a Quick Pick using the standard Bank app. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I play PowerBall twice a week, and I have always had faith that I will win one day. This big win comes after I have fasted and prayed for a while. I am truly grateful.“

What will KZN lotto winner do with R59 Million?

The lotto winner said they would still have a job and that he would buy property and invest it for the long term. The winner's parents will also get some of the winnings.

South Africa congratulates new millionaire

Many people were happy for the Lottery winner. Peeps imagined themselves in the winner's shoes and joked about what they needed to do to win. Some complained that many winners are in the KZN area.

Mpumelelo Phumeza Mseshy said:

"I need to start fasting Hollywood uyandinyisa,"

Yandiswa Fakuvellem commented:

"I would leave South Africa,I would never feel safe shame with that money."

BLUE DROP Garden Services applauded:

"Umona phansi bafethu... Congratulations to the winner."

Javav Chinnian added:

:Congratulations. Spend wisely."

Benjamin Benjee Peterson noted:

"Only kzn but nothing in Eastern Cape."

Tebello Santho joked:

"I will relocate to Kwazulu Natal because we have a jackpot winner, meaning winning is that side."

Maditse Rantshonyane wrote:

"When it comes free State this Lotto thing."

Charlotte Meyer had hope:

"Now can we come back to Johannesburg please…I need money."

Limpopo student wins R60M Lotto

Briefly News previously reported that a man who was still in varsity became a multimillionaire overnight. The guy had luck on his side when he chose to spend money on a lottery draw.

The post by the National South African Lottery announcing his win got lots of attention. Many people were curious about the winner, and the announcement received over 193 000 views.

A man from Limpopo will finally be able to have holidays and possibly his first trip overseas, according to Sunday World. The lucky guy was kept anonymous, but the iThuba Powerball operator details that he used a ticket from the Capitec Banking app and matched all the winning numbers for the quick pick option.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News