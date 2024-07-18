Rulani Mokwena has named the DStv Premiership side interested in keeping him in South Africa

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager decided to leave the Premier Soccer League for Wydad AC

The 37-year-old coach also disclosed why he turned down the mouthwatering offer from the PSL side

Wydad Athletic Club's new manager, Rulani Mokwena, has made a big revelation after leaving the DStv Premiership for the Moroccan league.

The South African tactician surprisingly parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns this summer after leading them to the Premier Soccer League title and the inaugural edition of the African Football League.

The 37-year-old joined Wydad despite PSL teams' interest after Sundowns' exit.

Rulani Mokwena rejects offer from a Premier Soccer League side after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns this summer. Photo: Khaled Desouki.

Mokwena confirms PSL offer

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena confirmed he received a good offer to remain in the South African league but decided to turn it down for personal reasons.

In an interview with Andile Ncube on SportsNightAmplified, the former Sundowns manager disclosed that he got a good offer from Richards Bay after leaving the Brazilians.

"It was a good offer from Richards Bay, but I just couldn't stay in South Africa and go up against Sundowns as a coach," he said.

The South African claimed he accepted to join Wydad because he didn't want to face Sundowns, which is the major reason behind his decision to reject Richards Bay's offer.

"One of the reasons actually why I left South Africa and knowing that Wydad is not in the Champions League, too, I wasn't looking forward to playing Sundowns."

Fans react to Mokwena's decision to reject PSL offer

Mr Quarantine said:

"Why mentioning the name of a club, l forgot this is Rulani so anything is possible."

Teflon Don reacted:

"RB don't have quality players like Sundowns and Wydad. He was going to be exposed like he did at Pirates and Chippa. That's all I can say."

Thabo Kgosi said:

"The difference in quality between Sundowns & Richards Bay is massive; he was going to catch serious hands at Richards Bay."

MJ Nchabeleng commented:

"This is unfair on Richard's Bay coach, but I guess clubs will always look for what is good for them, equally so he ought to look out for himself."

Aristotle_SC said:

"The subtext I see here is that he 'could' go back to Sundowns 'in another era', i.e. when the sporting director is gone because his coaching profile grew massively there. Anyway, Richards Bay vs TS Galaxy was gonna be a hot encounter."

Donda Mathe reacted:

"Once the relationship sours in Morocco, he will not think twice about coaching in South Africa again."

Mosimane reacts to Rulani Mokwena's Wydad move

Briefly News earlier reported on Pitso Mosimane's comments after Mokwena was appointed Wydad Athletic Club new manager.

Mokwena parted ways with the Brazilians this summer despite winning the DStv Premiership and the inaugural edition of the CAF African Football League last season.

