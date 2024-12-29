The latest Lotto Plus 1 draw results revealed that there is a recently wealthy person in South Africa

Ithuba, South Africa's National Lottery operator, announced the winning numbers for the last weekend of 2024

The lotto player who scored big is due to get tens of millions of rands after taking a chance with the Lotto

A lucky lotto winner in South Africa is officially a millionaire. The winning numbers scored them multiple millions in one go.

After seeing that only one person scored the biggest jackpot for the latest Lotto Plus 1 draw, South Africans shared their reactions. Online users commented on the post announcing the winning numbers.

Lotto player wins big jackpot

On 28 December 2024, a lotto player matched six numbers. Matching the winning numbers guaranteed the player R40 million, by far the largest amount for the recent Lotto Plus 1 draw. See Ithuba's Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 dividends below:

Lotto Plus draws Winners Winnings Lotto Plus 1: 07, 21, 32, 36, 38, 51 and bonus ball 45 1 matched 6 R40 000 000 Lotto Plus 2: 10, 16, 29, 41, 46, 51 and bonus ball 37 1 matched 5 + bonus ball R248, 252

SA comments on Lotto winner

Many people congratulated the winner of R40 million. Netizens expressed their envy for the person who won the millions, saying it was the perfect way to end a year. Others speculated that the prize money was actually an elaborate part of corruption at the National Lottery.

@poepies59220 speculated:

"Congratulations Ithuba Skelms. Enjoy, and don't waste your dishonest money on Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Rolls Royces, side chicks and mansions."

@Molefi_Masukela added:

"The chairperson of the board is under scrutiny now. They are cleaning before leaving."

@Thabo_Thibedi commented:

"😭 This is perfect timing. You can't tell me otherwise."

@Cedsilo05 was not pleased:

"Why give one person R40m if they exist rather than split amongst winners low, low-paid winners and balance the threshold? We have been scammed for too long."

@HeinSelvin was envious:

"That person is going 2025 in with no financial stress."

@Nkosina47132701 exclaimed:

"Yoooooh, may this luck locate me."

@MeiringNorman applauded:

"Congrats to the winner. Hopefully, I will be the next big winner 🙏"

@CCA_830901 cheered:

"Congratulations to the winner! May God bless your win."

@_iamTeezaKF applauded:

"Congratulations to the Winner. What a way to end the year."

@kwintshi_lucas was curious:

"You must start telling us if the winner played a quick pick or chose the numbers."

