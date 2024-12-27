A video showing motorists passing through the Kranskop Plaza toll gate without paying is making the rounds

The TikTok footage reveals the excited travellers cheering for the unexpected free passage in Limpopo

Netizens had mixed reactions, with some saying the bill would still come and others wishing for the same luck

A woman shared footage captured at a toll gate. Image: @preshii48/TikTok and Education Images via Getty

Source: UGC

Sometimes, life hands you unexpected wins, and for these motorists, it came in the form of skipping toll fees at Kranskop Plaza.

Christmas came early

The clip on the TikTok account @preshii48 grabbed Mzansi's attention with over a million views.

The video shows a driver and passengers cruising through the toll gate without paying a cent, and their excitement is off the charts. It was captioned: “Christmas came early and saved us randelas."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

You’d think they’d just hit the lottery because we all know long-distance travel on SA's national roads is not cheap.

According to Arrive Alive, motorists pay toll gates in South Africa to fund the maintenance and improvement of the road network. This is important for economic and social development.

Watch the video below:

But was the passage really free? Some netizens burst their bubble in the comments, saying they should expect a posted bill.

See some reactions below:

@Ntswaki.1990 said:

"They always do that during festive holidays, because of traffic."

@RuthMruthen commented:

'Nothing is for free they gonna send the invoice via Post Office with your registration number and fee."

@Mmaphz wrote:

"It can only be Kranskop."

@TheAdvocateOfDeepHouse mentioned:

"They’ll bill you still. 😂😂😂 I was on the situation twice and I got billed two weeks later."

@kega.m asked"

"When does this happen? I am never this lucky."

@Veja shared:

"I was about to pass then they closed it because of my Rolls Royce. 💔😓"

@breakingnewssa posted:

"I have never benefited from a free pass in my entire life."

@La'boyyCalvin added:

"The enjoyment as if tollgate fee ke 700 drillion. 😭😭"

More funny toll gate viral stories

Mzansi people on TikTok were stunned by a woman who had to pay R5 at a toll gate in Soshanguve.

A Polo driver’s hilarious attempt to avoid paying toll gate fees left South Africans in stitches.

Toll gate prices at Mpumalanga's Machado Plaza sparked a fiery rant from a South African man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News