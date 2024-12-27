A shocking incident of theft that happened on 24 December was recorded and shared on social media

A man was caught red-handed stealing pavers from a public pavement, to use them to pave his own home

South Africans are buzzing about the incident and many praised the vigilant citizen for stopping the crime

A Johannesburg man was put on blast for stealing. Image: @newsnexussa

Oh, what a day it was on Nasrec Road! A vigilant citizen caught a thief in the act of stealing pavement blocks from the side of the road in Johannesburg.

Brazen crime prevented

The thief was using a wheelbarrow to transport the stolen goods in broad daylight. But the concerned citizens foiled his plan and made him offload the blocks.

The whole incident was captured on camera, and the video was shared on the TikTok account @newsnexussa. Within two days the clip amassed 500,000 views.

Mzansi TikTok users weighs in

Comments were flooding in with praise for the hero of the day! But amidst all the praise, some viewers argued that unemployment is leading to criminality. They urged the government to create job opportunities to avoid such actions.

See some reactions below:

@vendettt1 said:

"Then we say our brothers from other countries are destroying the country."

@JacqueLine wrote:

"Well done man. We need citizens like you who don't watch illegal activity happen."

@bhekoluthuli commented:

"Government must create job opportunities for our unemployed people. I don't blame him. You are 100% correct my brother for what you are doing. 🥹"

@brianmoloantoa asked:

"Why didn't you call police for arrest?"

@the.chosen9868 posted:

"It's time residents take charge of public property. Thank you, concerned citizen."

@Makenzo stated:

"Leave him alone the ANC politicians are taking millions. 😒😒😏 Let him take his share for Christmas."

@Mr_Wright typed:

"💪 Respect to this man, shame to the thief."

@CrazyGremlin added:

"We can't have anything nice in this country must always be stolen or destroyed."

