A vigilant Umzinyathi District police officer intercepted two men, aged 41 and 52, suspected of livestock theft on June 23 in the KwaSithole area

The officer, sensing something amiss, found incomplete documents and unclear cattle brand marks, leading to the suspects' arrest and recovery of stolen cattle

The suspects are detained at Dundee Police Station and will appear in court soon, with commendations from Major General Francis Slambert for the officer's diligence

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Two men aged between 41 and 52 years old, have been arrested for possession of suspected stolen livestock (cattle) at KwaSithole area under the Dundee policing precinct. Image: @SAPoliceService.

Source: Twitter

A police officer from the Umzinyathi District successfully intercepted two men suspected of livestock theft on Sunday, 23 June.

The suspects, aged 41 and 52, were apprehended in the KwaSithole area under the Dundee policing precinct.

The incident unfolded as the officer travelled from Dundee to Kranskop along the R33 Road, he saw a bakkie towing a trailer containing four cattle.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) officer sensing something amiss, he tactically approached the vehicle to verify the necessary transportation documentation for the cattle.

The thieves were caught with the cattle in the bakkie

Upon inspection, the officer found the documents incomplete and the cattle's brand marks were not clearly visible.

The two men in the bakkie could not satisfactorily explain the cattle's destination.

The officer suspected foul play and contacted the Glencoe Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit for further investigation.

The unit quickly responded, and their investigation revealed that the cattle were indeed stolen.

The owner confirmed the missing cattle

In a statement, Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana said the lawful owner, a resident of Dannhauser, positively identified the cattle, which were subsequently returned to him.

The suspects were detained at Dundee Police Station and are expected to appear in court soon.

Major General Francis Slambert, the Umzinyathi District Commissioner, commended the officer for his diligence and professionalism.

"Stock theft is a significant concern in our area, and this arrest is a testament to the commitment of our officers to combat this crime. We are proud of the officer's actions and encourage all community members to remain vigilant."

Source: Briefly News