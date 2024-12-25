“Now I’m Single”: SA Ladies Thirsty After Man Shows Himself on vs off Duty

A local man who works as a nurse showed TikTokkers what he looked like on and off duty

The registered nurse seemed to be enjoying himself when he wasn't wearing his uniform

Many women in the comment section swooned over the heartthrob and flooded the comment section with interest

A young nurse showed what he looked like on and off duty, leaving the ladies swooning. Images: @parfait_munyemana

When people finish their work shifts, they often take the time to relax, recharge, and embrace activities that bring them joy. One man captured this contrast vividly by sharing clips of himself on duty in his professional attire and off duty, revealing a more casual and carefree side.

When (on and off) duty calls

Content creator and registered nurse Parfait Munyemana took to his TikTok account (@parfaitmunyemana) to show app users what he looked like in work mode compared to party mode.

Parfait clearly seemed to be enjoying himself off-duty as he danced at a club.

Mzansi women thirst over nurse

Thousands of social media users, particularly women, rushed to the man's comment section after viewing his video to express interest.

@thabelang_mmamokwapele jokingly shared:

"I'm married, but I'm not serious. The kids are not even mine. We’re like roommates."

@theyluvrainy25 laughed and said about the clip:

"I watched this too many times for my liking."

@mihzmirable0 told the nurse with humour:

"I have a boyfriend, but sometimes we date, sometimes we don’t. Like today, now I'm single."

@makaziuwaffles stated to the online community:

"I don’t want an apple that will keep me away from the doctor. I want to go to the doctor!"

@phiwothegift said to the man:

"I really love your off-duty side."

@user2800276614214 added in the comment section:

"I'm currently not that married at all."

