A tourist shared his scary experience after a man robbed him and his friend at knifepoint during their morning hike at Lion's Head in Cape Town

The victim, who often hikes in different places, was shocked when his peaceful walk turned into a robbery just minutes after starting the trail

Fellow hikers flooded social media with warnings about walking in small groups and advised tourists not to carry backpacks or valuable items

A tourist's video went viral on Instagram after he stated that he got robbed while taking an early hike in Cape Town with a friend. Images: @where2travel.next

A tourist's excitement to explore Cape Town's iconic Lion's Head hiking trail quickly turned sour when he and his friend fell victim to an armed robbery. The traveller, who shared his experience on Instagram via @where2travel.next, was just a few minutes into the trail when the incident occurred.

The pair had set out from their Sea Point hostel for what was meant to be a two-hour hike. However, their plans changed drastically when a man who had been following them suddenly took out a knife and demanded their phones and cash.

Watch the video here.

The popular hiking spot's dark side

Lion's Head, standing at 669 meters above sea level, is one of Cape Town's most visited tourist attractions. While known for its breathtaking views of the city, recent incidents have highlighted the importance of hiking safety in the area.

Mzansi weighs in on tourist's experience

@tau.diarora welcomed the tourist with humour:

"You are now a true South African 🇿🇦😄"

@issaleo suggested a different approach:

"Would have packed few stones and stone the bra into submission. Welcome to Kaasptad."

@crockerscorner expressed concern:

"Sorry this happened 😞 Please report to the police."

@mdpower13 shared valuable advice:

"Bro some advice try not to carry backpacks, it screams tourist. They know who and what they're looking for... Glad you're safe though, stay safe 🙌"

@slimaparker offered sympathy:

"Sorry this happened to you. It's a common experience in SA unfortunately."

@nuraanw highlighted safety concerns:

"Crime is a norm, unfortunately. You need to hike in a big group."

