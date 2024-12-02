A group of robbers offered a hitchhiker a lift and then proceeded to rob him along the route

The hitchhiker took matters into his own hands as he shot dead two of the robbers

South Africans weighed in on the matter, with some asking why the hitchhiker had a gun

A Mpumalanga hitchhiker shot dead two men who were part of a group that robbed him after they gave him a lift. Image: @SAPoliceService (X)/ MrKornFlakes

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA - A group of robbers found out the hard way that they picked on the wrong person when they tried to rob a hitchhiker.

According to SAPS, two of the men were fatally shot during a robbery by a man that they gave a lift to.

The incident occurred in Middleburg shortly before midnight on 30 November.

Men attempt to rob hitchhiker

According to SAPS, robbers pretended to assist the man by giving him a lift.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The men, who were armed with a knife, refused to drop him off at his destination and instead stole his cellphone and other personal belongings.

They then stole his bank card and demanded the pin from him.

The robbers then drove to a nearby ATM, where one of the men got down while the other four remained in the vehicle with the hitchhiker.

Hitchhiker fights back

The hitchhiker, a 44-year-old man, then saw his moment and pulled out a firearm and shot dead the driver and one of the passengers. The other two men fled.

The man then went to a nearby filling station, where he requested assistance in phoning the police.

SAPS arrived and arrested one of the men at the scene. He was charged with robbery, and a manhunt was launched for the remaining two suspects.

Social media users have their say

South Africans weighed in on the story, with some saying they'd never give a lift to anyone and others asking where the hitchhiker got the gum.

Kaywin Bside Boza said:

"I don't stop for no one, not even an old lady, unless I know you."

Marietjie Barnard added:

Good for him. They got what they deserved.

Natala Khotha stated:

"When taxi patrollers stop motorists from giving lifts to people, we complain."

@elsaheedgroup asked:

What was the hitchhiker doing with a gun? Why was he robbed and robbed off?"

@___minesh____ said:

“A hitchhiker with a gun "

SANTACO says motorists can't pick up hitchhikers

In a related article, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) defended the behaviour of taxi patrollers.

SANTACO declared that motorists are not allowed to pick up hitchhikers without the permission of taxi drivers.

Briefly News reported that South Africans were fuming with SANTACO's statement, saying that they don't own the roads.

Source: Briefly News