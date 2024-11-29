Sonwabo ‘Mongesi’ Nqosile was tragically killed in an accident on the N12 West on 19 November

The 33-year-old's siblings paid tribute to him, describing him as a pillar of the family

The Bolt driver was taking a client to the East Rand Mall when he was involved in a fatal crash

The family of Sonwabo Nqosile have paid tribute to the youngster who was tragically killed in an accident on the N12 West. Image: OPEN DOORS/ Celebrity Lifestyle

GAUTENG - The family of a man killed in an accident on the N12 West have paid a touching tribute to him.

Sonwabo ‘Mongesi’ Nqosile (33) was tragically killed along with a female passenger during a multi-vehicle collision near the Voortrekker Road bridge on 19 November.

Sonwabo was a Bolt driver taking a client to the East Rand Mall when the accident occurred.

Family pays tribute to Sonwabo

The 33-year-old was described as a compassionate, humble, and down-to-earth person, who was well known in the Christian fraternity.

“He loved going to church and helping people,” Sownabo’s family said.

His brother, Lucky, explained that Sonwabo was a pillar of the family following the passing of their parents long ago and after the loss of their grandmother in June this year.

“I couldn’t believe it and I still can’t. Losing him so suddenly is a pain I cannot describe,” Lucky Nqosile said.

His sister, Josephina, added that Sonwabo had many dreams and aspirations, including writing a book about his journey with God.

N12 accident claims two lives

Sonwabo was killed along with his client when the silver Suzuki he was driving became trapped between two trucks during a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash involved four trucks and five other vehicles. The primary accident occurred when a truck carrying wood and one carrying sand collided.

The incident affected the roadway, which caused traffic to come to a halt.

The Suzuki he was travelling in then became trapped between two trucks as the other vehicles attempted to avoid the initial accident.

SA angered with truck drivers following accident

Briefly News previously reported that two people were confirmed dead after a multi-vehicle on the N12.

The incident involved four trucks and five cars and happened near the Voortrekker Bridge on the N12.

South Africans have blamed negligent truck drivers for the latest deadly accident on the roads.

